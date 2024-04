Blackmon is slated to return to the Colts on a one-year deal, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

During the 2023 regular season Blackmon recorded 88 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 15 games with the Colts. Now that he's back with the team and presumably past a late-season shoulder issue, the 2020 third-rounder is poised to maintain his key role in Indy's secondary and occupy a starting safety slot in 2024.