Moore was in attendance for his physical Monday in anticipation of mandatory minicamp this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Moore previously decided not to participate in OTAs as he holds out for a contract extension prior to the 2022 season. In 2021, the 26-year-old recorded 102 tackles, 13 pass defenses and four interceptions on his way to his first Pro Bowl appearance. The Colts don't have quite as much cap space to work with as they did before trading for Matt Ryan and Yannick Ngakoue this offseason, but they'll certainly want to keep Moore around if they hope to win the AFC South for the first time since 2014.