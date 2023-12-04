Granson had three receptions for 72 yards on three targets and one carry for two yards in Sunday's overtime win at Tennessee.

Granson started at tight end but Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox had a similar workload. Granson played 24 snaps on offense while Ogletree played 28 and Alie-Cox played 24. Will Mallory played 13 snaps. All four tight ends went on between 12 to 13 routes. Granson had the most receptions while Mallory had four targets (two receptions). While Granson had the most yardage, it looks like a pretty equal split between four tight ends in the offense. It's hard to forecast any of the tight ends having a consistent role in the passing game as a result.