Granson had one reception for 13 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Granson played on 35 of the offense's 56 snaps, but only went out on 16 routes as the Colts ran the ball with a lead most of the game. Mo Alie-Cox drew the start at tight end and caught two passes, but no tight end was a big factor in the passing game. The Colts continue to divide targets among three or more tight ends heading into the season finale against the Texans.