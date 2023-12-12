Granson started at tight end (along with Mo Alie-Cox in a two-TE formation) and had two receptions for 17 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Cincinnati.

Granson started and played the most snaps among tight ends, but Will Mallory had bigger numbers in the passing game (5 receptions for 46 yards). The Colts spread out playing time fairly evenly among tight ends as Mallory played on 20 of the offense's 62 snaps, while starter Granson played on 24 snaps, Drew Ogleree played on 17 snaps and Mo Alie-Cox played on 19 snaps (and caught a TD). While Granson is the starter and has give catches his last two games, he's also had two or fewer receptions in 7 of 11 games this season.