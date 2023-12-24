Granson brought in five of seven targets for 62 yards in the Colts' 29-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Granson led the Colts in receiving yards while checking in second in receptions and tying for the runner-up spot in targets as well. The tight end's surprisingly productive day seemed to be largely the byproduct of the absence of pass-catching back Zack Moss (arm) and top receiver Michael Pittman (concussion), although the matchup against a Falcons defense that's given up plenty of production to tight ends all season didn't hurt his chances. Granson's reception and target tallies were also season highs, but whether he can come close to replicating it in a Week 17 home matchup against the Raiders is highly speculative considering how erratic the Colts' usage of their tight ends has been.