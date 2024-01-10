Granson caught his lone target for 23 yards in Saturday's 23-19 loss to the Texans.

Granson finished the season with a quiet day, catching just one pass for the third time in the last three contests. In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old tight end recorded just 30 receptions for 368 yards and one touchdown. He also added a two-yard rush. Targets to tight ends were spread amongst several different options this season, capping Granson's potential to produce consistently meaningful numbers for fantasy. Entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2024, the veteran will hope to establish a more prominent role in the Colts' offensive plans.