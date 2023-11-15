Granson caught one of his two targets for five yards in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Colts.

Granson played 32 of the Colts' 57 offensive snaps Sunday, just behind fellow tight end Mo Alie-Cox who finished the game with 34 offensive snaps. In the eight games Granson has played, he has totaled just 17 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. The 25-year-old will likely continue to see limited opportunities in the Colts' passing attack while splitting snaps with Alie-Cox. Granson should remain off the fantasy radar when the Colts' return from their Week 11 bye to host the Buccaneers on Nov. 26.