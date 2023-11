Granson did not have a reception on his lone target in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Granson played on 31 of the offense's 73 snaps, which was second among Indy tight ends (27 snaps for Will Mallory and 34 for Mo Alie-Cox). However, Mallory (two) and Alie-Cox (one) had receptions. No tight end in Indianapolis has much fantasy value given how rarely they are utilized in the passing offense and how the targets are split three ways, and Granson has just one reception in his last three games.