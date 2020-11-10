Alie-Cox (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
For the second straight day, the Colts didn't hold a formal practice, instead opting for a walk-through session. The fact that Alie-Cox went from a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate to a limited participant Tuesday can still be taken as a sign that he's trending in the right direction for Thursday's game against the Titans. Assuming he suits up Week 10, Alie-Cox should be in line to split the snaps at tight end with Trey Burton with the expectation that Jack Doyle (concussion) isn't able to play.