Goode is listed as the starting SAM linebacker on the Colts' first official depth chart of the preseason, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Indy's linebacking corps are in flux this preseason, so his spot on the depth chart this early doesn't mean he'll win the starting job. Still, he could have a much larger role in the defense than initially anticipated. Goode was mostly used on special teams last season, but registered a career-high 22 tackles (18 solo) across 16 regular-season games with the Eagles.