Campbell is mixing in with the starting offense Wednesday at OTAs, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The second-round pick will catch passes from backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett while Andrew Luck recovers from a calf strain. Devin Funchess is expected to secure a starting spot after signing a one-year, $10 million contract, but Campbell should at least have a chance to compete for the No. 3 job with Chester Rogers, who played 525 of his 679 snaps (77.3 percent) from the slot last season. At 6-foot, 205 pounds, with a 4.31 40 time and 40-inch vertical leap, Campbell may look the part of an outside receiver, but he mostly played slot at Ohio State where he thrived as a catch-and-run specialist on short passes.