Campbell is nursing a sprained MCL and PCL and does not yet have an official recovery timetable, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Campbell was initially reported to have only injured his PCL on the second play of Sunday's win over the Vikings, but after undergoing an MRI on Monday damage to his MCL was also revealed. It's good news for Campbell that his ACL was spared, but he now looks in line for another lengthy recovery timeframe after having just dealt with an injury-riddled rookie season in 2019. Rookie second-round pick Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal will handle starting roles across from T.Y. Hilton in three-wide sets.