Lindsay agreed to a one-year deal with the Colts on Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Lindsay split time between the Texans and Dolphins last season, but he didn't garner much success with either team. Jonathan Taylor is expected to be a workhorse back once again, while Nyheim Hines operates as the change-of-pace back, but behind those two, the Colts' running back room appears to be wide open. Regardless, barring an injury to Taylor or Hines, Lindsay likely won't garner a major workload for the Colts in 2022 even if he claims the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.
