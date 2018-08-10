Colts' Robert Turbin: Stands out in Thursday's preseason win
Turbin (suspension) had six carries for 27 yards and two receptions for 18 yards in Thursday's preseason win at Seattle.
Expect Turbin to get extensive work in the preseason since he can play in exhibition games even though he's suspended for the first four NFL regular season games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Turbin could win a role as Marlon Mack's primary backup and carve out a goal-line role.
