Coach Pete Caroll said Turbin and Marshawn Lynch will play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carroll didn't elaborate on how backfield snaps and touches might be divided. Travis Homer should probably be viewed as the favorite to lead the team in carries, but it won't come as any huge surprise if the veterans also get involved. Neither Turbin nor Lynch had spent time with an NFL team in 2019 prior to signing with Seattle this week.