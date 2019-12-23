Robert Turbin: Visiting with Seattle
Turbin is expected to visit with the Seahawks on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Seahawks need immediate reinforcements in their backfield after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. Rookie sixth-round pick Travis Homer is the only remaining running back, but rumors have surfaced that Marshawn Lynch could return to Seattle as well. Turbin -- who the Seahawks picked in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft -- has limited fantasy upside if he reaches a deal, especially if Lynch does as well.
