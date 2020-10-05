Blankenship hit all four field goals and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 19-11 win over the Bears.

The undrafted rookie has been a solid contributor for the Colts, as he's made all nine extra points this season and 12 of 14 field goals (86 percent). Blankenship's work from range has been solid, too, hitting four of five kicks from beyond 40 yards. It's tough being tied to the Colts' mediocre offense, but a Week 5 matchup against the Browns should yield fantasy dividends, as the Browns have allowed 402 total yards per game -- the eighth-most in the league.