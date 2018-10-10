Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not expected to play Sunday

Hilton (chest/hamstring) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Jets on Sunday, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Frank Reich referred to Hilton's injury status as "week-to- week" when he spoke to the press Wednesday. Subsequently, Hilton didn't practice and thus appears to be trending toward an inactive status for the second straight week. Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal are likely to draw most of the snaps in three-wideout sets if Hilton is sidelined again.

