Head coach Frank Reich may place Burton (calf) on injured reserve to begin the year, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

The Colts don't expect Burton to play in the first couple of games this year, and with the new IR rules, he could be placed on IR and return after just three weeks. That may be the most practical outcome for the team's roster construction, as it claimed Noah Togiai off waivers to add depth to its tight-end room that now has four occupants. Burton will continue to be evaluated in the upcoming days before the Colts make a final decision, but he's not expected to play in the season opener versus Jacksonville at the very least.