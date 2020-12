Burton had an 11-yard reception on three targets in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Raiders.

Burton failed to extend his touchdown streak to three games. He played just 25 snaps on offense, falling behind both Mo Alie-Cox (44) and Jack Doyle (38). Working in Burton's favor is nine red-zone targets over eight games, while Doyle and Alie-Cox have combined for seven in that stretch. Even with fewer snaps on a weekly basis, Burton appears to have more fantasy upside by virtue of his high-value targets.