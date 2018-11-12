Colts' Zach Pascal: No targets Sunday
Pascal did not have a target despite playing 15 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Pascal had relevance in the offense in Week 4 to Week 6 when the receiving corps had several injuries, but he's moved back to a minor role with Ryan Grant and Jack Doyle back to full speed.
