As the Commanders' Week 1 contest against the Jaguars approaches, Gibson is in line to lead a backfield that is also slated to include J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams early on this season, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Rookie third-round draft choice Brian Robinson, who had been a candidate to see his share of backfield touches to begin the season, was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List by the Commanders on Thursday and will miss at least the team's first four games. Against the Jaguars, look for Gibson to reprise the starting role he held last season, with McKissic in line to see work in the passing game and Williams on hand for complementary snaps.