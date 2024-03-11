The Patriots are slated to sign Gibson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Ezekiel Elliott set to become a free agent, the pending addition of Gibson -- whose deal is for three years -- gives the Patriots a versatile back to pair with lead rusher Rhamondre Stevenson. In 16 regular season games with Washington in 2023, Gibson recorded 65 carries for 265 yards and a touchdown, while adding 48 catches for 389 yards and two receiving scores on 59 targets. In his first campaign with New England, look for Gibson to spell Stevenson on early-downs, with change-of-pace/pass-catching duties also on tap. In that scenario, Gibson should have an opportunity to earn enough touches to merit lineup consideration in PPR formats in 2024.