Gibson rushed 10 times for 35 yards and brought in four of five targets for 37 yards in the Commanders' 45-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Gibson saw expanded opportunity with Brian Robinson exiting the game with a hamstring injury, a development that led to the former's highest carry count of the season. Gibson also retained his usual pass-catching role in the blowout loss, and if the upcoming Week 14 bye doesn't afford Robinson enough recovery time, Gibson could serve as the lead back in a Week 15 road matchup against the Rams.