Gibson (undisclosed) has been placed on the Patriots' active/Non-Football Injury list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gibson's unspecified issue will prevent him from practicing as training camp commences, but once he's cleared to re-take the field, he'll work toward cementing a key complementary role in New England's backfield alongside returning starter Rhamondre Stevenson. Given that the Patriots are slated to start the season with a new top QB (either Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye) and that there's uncertainly with regard to how the team's pass-catching corps will shake out, it's reasonable to expect that a ground game featuring Stevenson and Gibson could pace the attack early on in the 2024 campaign.