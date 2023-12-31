Gibson recorded four carries for 19 yards and gathered in two of four targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

Gibson welcomed back Brian Robinson (hamstring) to the Commanders backfield for the first time since Week 13, but even with Chris Rodriguez (ankle) going on injured reserve Thursday, Gibson's workload didn't differentiate from what he's accustomed to this season. His touch count landed in the middle of his typical range of 4-to-14, and Gibson again was easily out-touched by Robinson, 13-6. As such, Gibson likely will have a similar role Week 18 against the Cowboys.