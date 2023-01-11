Commanders GM Martin Mayhew declined to answer when reporters asked him if Wentz will be back with the team in 2023, Scott Abraham of 7News DC reports.

Wentz presumably needs to accept a pay cut to have any chance at returning, as he's scheduled for a non-guaranteed $20 million base salary in 2023 and has a $5 million roster bonus due March 17, per Spotrac. Having traded for Wentz last offseason, the Commanders can get out of his contract without any dead-cap charge after he went 2-5 as a starter and finished bottom five among qualified passers for YPA (6.0), INT rate (3.3 percent), passer rating (80.2) and QBR (32.7). It was a bad enough season that he may only be in the mix for backup jobs in 2023.