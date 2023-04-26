The Commanders will not pick up Young's fifth-year option, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Young attended the start of Washington's voluntary offseason program and looks to be back to full health after having been limited to just three contests last season, but the 2023 campaign now projects to potentially be his last with Washington. The 2020 first-round pick burst onto the scene as a rookie, notching 7.5 sacks in 15 games, but ACL and MCL tears he sustained in November 2021 have since plagued him. Young is now slated to hit free agency after the 2023 season.