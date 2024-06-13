Young received a positive report on his recovery from offseason neck surgery earlier this week, and plans to participate in the Saints' training camp, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Young's neck surgery earlier in the offseason was supposed to sideline him until at least training camp, so this report comes as positive news for the Saints. The former first-round pick out of Ohio State has struggled with injuries since he won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, appearing in just 28 regular-season games over the last three seasons. Once Young returns to full health, he's expected to provide some pass-rushing prowess to the Saints' defense in 2024.