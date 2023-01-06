Lucas (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
It's unclear when Lucas sustained the ankle injury, but the offensive tackle will be forced to miss the Commanders' season finale in Week 18. In his absence, Samuel Cosmi could draw the start at right tackle versus Dallas.
More News
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Passes physical, off NFI list•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Placed on illness list•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Re-ups with Washington•
-
Football Team's Cornelius Lucas: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's Cornelius Lucas: Hits COVID list•
-
Football Team's Cornelius Lucas: Not listed on injury report•