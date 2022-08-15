Lucas passed his physical and was activated off the active/non-football illness list Monday.
Lucas will make his training camp practice debut Monday after starting the campaign on the NFI list. Once he works his way back to full strength, he figures to provide offensive depth for Washington in 2022.
