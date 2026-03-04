Cornelius Lucas: Cut by Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Browns released Lucas on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Lucas appeared in 10 games for Cleveland in 2025 and made five starts at tackle. The 34-year-old was just one season into a three-year deal and will now look to catch on with another team for the 2026 campaign.
