Lucas (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Lucas was forced to miss Week 10 against the Jets with a back injury that popped up on last Friday's injury report. Since then, the backup right tackle has logged a limited practice session Wednesday and upgraded to a full session Thursday. The 34-year-old veteran looks to be on track to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Ravens and reclaim his spot on the depth chart as the backup right tackle to Jack Conklin.