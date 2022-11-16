Samuel was listed as limited at Wednesday's walkthrough practice due to a shin injury.

After an injury-plagued first season with Washington in 2021, Samuel mostly has avoided practice reports this year, only dealing with an illness ahead of Week 5 action. Overall, he's turned 69 touches into 617 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs in 10 appearances. With a new health concern in tow, though, Samuel's status will be one to monitor in the coming days as the Commanders prepare for Sunday's contest at Houston.

