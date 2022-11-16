Samuel was listed as limited at Wednesday's walkthrough practice due to a shin injury.
After an injury-plagued first season with Washington in 2021, Samuel mostly has avoided practice reports this year, only dealing with an illness ahead of Week 5 action. Overall, he's turned 69 touches into 617 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs in 10 appearances. With a new health concern in tow, though, Samuel's status will be one to monitor in the coming days as the Commanders prepare for Sunday's contest at Houston.
More News
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Four targets, four rushes in win•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Team-high receiving yards in loss•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Seven total touches•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Five catches, five carries in win•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Drops two passes, held to six yards•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Leads team in targets again•