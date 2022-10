Mayo (hamstring) is slated to be active for Thursday's game against the Bears, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Mayo was sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Titans after being limited with a hamstring injury leading up to this contest. However, the 29-year-old will be ready to suit up again against Chicago's run-heavy offensive approach. Mayo recorded all three of his tackles this season while playing 25 of his 26 snaps on special teams in Week 3.