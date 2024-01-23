Mayo started five of 17 games in 2023 and recorded 59 tackles (39 solo) and two sacks.

The 30-year-old linebacker played 350 defensive snaps, which was just 30 percent of the team total but the second most of his career (631 in 2019 with the Giants). Mayo is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason and shouldn't have much trouble finding work given that he's topped 200 special teams snaps in nine consecutive seasons since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick with Carolina in 2015.