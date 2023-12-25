Mayo tallied eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Jets.

Mayo had been relegated to special-teams work each of Washington's previous three contests, but he logged 25 defensive snaps versus New York with Jamin Davis (shoulder) on IR. Mayo made the most of the opportunity, tallying his highest tackle total since Week 8 against Philadelphia. He's up to 47 stops on the campaign, the second-most of his nine-year NFL career.