Mayo registered nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Eagles.
Mayo got the start Sunday with Cody Barton (ankle) placed on IR Saturday. Mayo followed up his 11-tackle performance in Week 7 with nine tackles in Week 8 that led the team. He played 54 defensive snaps Sunday and will continue to see the field with Barton set to miss at least the next three games.
