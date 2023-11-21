Mayo recorded six tackles (five solo) including two sacks in Sunday's 31-19 loss versus the Giants.
Mayo tallied multiple sacks in a single game for the first time in his career in Week 11, both of them coming in the first quarter. With Cody Barton (ankle) expected to return to action soon, Mayo is not an IDP option in most formats moving forward.
