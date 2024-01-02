Mayo logged eight total tackles (six solo), including two tackles for loss in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

Mayo has seen increased time on the Commanders' defense with Jamin Davis (shoulder) on injured reserve, and he's been productive since given the opportunity. The veteran outside linebacker posted his second consecutive eight-tackle performance in Week 17, bringing his season total up to 55 stops. Expect Mayo and Washington's defense to try and end its season on a positive note in Week 18 against the Cowboys.