Mayo will start at linebacker in Sunday's game versus Philadelphia, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
With Cody Barton (ankle) out, Mayo will get the call as the next man up at linebacker in Week 8. He recorded 11 tackles after he took over for Barton in Week 7, so he holds some IDP appeal against the run-heavy Eagles.
