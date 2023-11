Brown caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

An early ejection for Curtis Samuel didn't have much impact on Brown's playing time, as Byron Pringle and Jamison Crowder also took on some of the responsibilities of the No. 3 WR role. There's not much fantasy potential in an offense where even the top two wideouts -- Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson -- are struggling to produce.