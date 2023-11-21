Davis recorded seven tackles (five solo) including a sack in Sunday's 31-19 loss versus the Giants.
Davis sidestepped Saquon Barkley to get home on a blitz for his third sack of the season in Week 11, adding to a solid fantasy performance. He's on pace for his second straight 100-plus tackle year, making him a reasonable IDP consideration heading into Thursday at Dallas.
More News
-
Commanders' Jamin Davis: Ties season-high tackle total•
-
Commanders' Jamin Davis: Leading tackler in win•
-
Commanders' Jamin Davis: Double-digit tackles vs. Bills•
-
Commanders' Jamin Davis: Six tackles in victory•
-
Commanders' Jamin Davis: Gets 2024 appeal date•
-
Commanders' Jamin Davis: Good to go•