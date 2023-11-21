Watch Now:

Davis recorded seven tackles (five solo) including a sack in Sunday's 31-19 loss versus the Giants.

Davis sidestepped Saquon Barkley to get home on a blitz for his third sack of the season in Week 11, adding to a solid fantasy performance. He's on pace for his second straight 100-plus tackle year, making him a reasonable IDP consideration heading into Thursday at Dallas.

