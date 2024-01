Davis is expected to be healthy for training camp after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in December, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Davis finished his third season with 89 tackles (50 solo), three sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. The Kentucky product should return to the team healthy next season, with one guaranteed year left on his deal, plus a fifth option year, which the Commanders have until May 2 to exercise.