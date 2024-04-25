The Commanders are declining the fifth-year option on Davis' (shoulder) rookie contract, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Washington took Davis with the 19th pick in the 2021 Draft, and while he's started 36 of 45 games through three seasons, his elite athleticism (4.47 40, 42-inch vertical) hasn't translated to elite performance. The 25-year-old likely will be a starter again in 2024 under new coach Dan Quinn, but it won't come as any surprise if this ends up being Davis' final year in Washington. He had season-ending shoulder surgery in December, potentially impacting his participation in spring practices.