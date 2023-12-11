Davis will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery for an injury suffered during a Week 13 loss to the Dolphins, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Davis was on pace to notch career-best totals across the board in his third NFL season, but unfortunately, for the Kentucky product, his 2023 campaign will end early. He'll finish the year with 13 games played, 89 tackles (50 solo), three sacks, four passes defended, an interception and two forced fumbles. He'll now turn his attention toward his recovery and being ready for the 2024 campaign.