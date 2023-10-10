Reaves suffered a partially torn ACL in Thursday's loss to the Bears, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Reaves is still seeking medical opinions, but the 27-year-old is expected to be placed on IR, which would keep him out for at least the next four games. How much more time he may need would likely be decided by whether he tries to rehab the injury or opts for a surgical repair.
More News
-
Commanders' Jeremy Reaves: Will be placed on injured reserve•
-
Commanders' Jeremy Reaves: Out for game•
-
Commanders' Jeremy Reaves: Questionable to come back•
-
Commanders' Jeremy Reaves: Signing tender with Washington•
-
Commanders' Jeremy Reaves: Receives tender•
-
Football Team's Jeremy Reaves: Produces double-digit tackles•