Coach Ron Rivera said Reaves (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Reaves was injured in the Week 5 loss to the Bears last Thursday night. A first-team All-Pro as a special teams ace last season, Reaves' injury coupled with starting FS Darrick Forrest's broken shoulder depletes Washington's safety depth. Reaves had yet to play a snap on defense this season.