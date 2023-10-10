Washington placed Reaves (knee) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Reaves was confirmed to have sustained a partial ACL tear Tuesday, and it's now possible he'll spend the remainder of the regular season on the injured reserve list. He had played exclusively on special teams through five games in 2023, so Washington will have to look to replace his production in that phase until he's ready to return.